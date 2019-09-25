Auroracoin One Day Volume Reaches $27.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $378,495.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

