Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $351.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.60 million. Atlassian reported sales of $267.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Atlassian stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. 1,810,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.12, a PEG ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

