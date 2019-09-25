ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0200

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $172.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

