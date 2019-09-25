Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Down 7.1%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26, 3,988,363 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,625,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.
The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
