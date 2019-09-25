Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) shares traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.13 and last traded at $100.13, 1,601 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

