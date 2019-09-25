Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.20 ($10.70) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.59 ($9.98).

AT1 remained flat at $€7.26 ($8.44) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.22 and its 200 day moving average is €7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

