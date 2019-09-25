Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 8.2%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34, 733,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,466,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $272.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,048,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 1,674,714 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 799,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,069.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 761,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,320,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 510,131 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

