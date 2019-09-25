Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 147,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,065. The firm has a market cap of $453.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

