Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,302.16

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,302.16 and traded as low as $1,100.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $1,110.00, with a volume of 3,371 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,326.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

