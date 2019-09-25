ArbitrageCT 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $61,275.00 and $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.75 or 0.05262298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014847 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

