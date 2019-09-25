ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Cap of $41,684.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a total market cap of $41,684.00 and $25,943.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.08 or 0.05380056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014780 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

