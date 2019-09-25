Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 1,313,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,575. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -191.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -952.38%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

