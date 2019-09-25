Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 32.48 and a quick ratio of 32.48. The firm has a market cap of $341.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.52. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

