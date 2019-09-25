Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, KuCoin and Sistemkoin. Ankr has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $4.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.05311079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014840 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bgogo, KuCoin, BitMax, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Coinall, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Bithumb, CoinExchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

