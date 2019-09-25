Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $4,184,000.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 80,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $4,184,000.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $24,512,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,481. Anaplan Inc has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 33.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $118,659,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after buying an additional 1,973,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $88,708,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

