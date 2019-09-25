Analyzing Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centamin and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centamin currently has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,525.00%. Given Centamin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centamin is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centamin and Pacific Booker Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $603.25 million 3.06 $74.85 million $0.06 26.67 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin 13.57% 6.16% 5.91% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.37% -1.37%

Summary

Centamin beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.