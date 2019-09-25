Analyzing BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (OTCMKTS:ICMB)

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $20,000.00 533.38 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.68 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.84

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -12,578.57% N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

