Analysts Set SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) Target Price at $8.75

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

