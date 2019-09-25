Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 14,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

