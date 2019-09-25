Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target at $64.28

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $36,304,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,488,000 after buying an additional 771,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,920,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kellogg by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,694,000 after buying an additional 598,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,933. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

