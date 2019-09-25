Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $48.52

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $351,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,748 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Ciena has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.