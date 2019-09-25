Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 448,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 419,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,088,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 297,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. 5,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $41.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

