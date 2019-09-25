Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID):

9/24/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company's product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

9/4/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/29/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 3,054,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,846. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

