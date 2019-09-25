Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 772,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,161. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

