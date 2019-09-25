Analysts Anticipate On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned On Track Innovations an industry rank of 85 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTIV stock remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.04.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Research analysts expect that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

