Analysts Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. GrubHub posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

GRUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 1,868,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,494. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,617. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in GrubHub by 159.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GrubHub by 80.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GrubHub by 122.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GrubHub by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

