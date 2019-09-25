Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. 311,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,356. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.