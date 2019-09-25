Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.77. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 million and a P/E ratio of -96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources LTD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

