Ambac Financial Group’s (AMBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMBC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambac Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AMBC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.65 million, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The business had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 522,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 249,229 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 800,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 365,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

