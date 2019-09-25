Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,750.34. 173,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,797.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,845.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,247.84.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

