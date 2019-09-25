Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

AABA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Altaba has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Altaba by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 263,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Altaba by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Altaba in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altaba by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altaba by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

