Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

GOOGL stock traded up $27.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,245.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

