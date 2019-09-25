Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,812. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,196.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,172.07. The company has a market cap of $851.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

