Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,774,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,119,000 after purchasing an additional 367,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,478,086. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

