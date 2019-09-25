All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.50. All-American Sportpark shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

