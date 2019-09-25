Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of AQN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 796,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

