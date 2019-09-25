Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.21

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.21 and last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 4653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

