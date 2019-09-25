Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 2,907,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,451,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

