Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.97, 697,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 405,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $204,096 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.