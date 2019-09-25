AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $7.90. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$11.50 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.16 per share, with a total value of C$39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,469,887.52. Also, Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$92,293.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,032.09. Insiders acquired 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $178,303 in the last ninety days.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

