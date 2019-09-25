Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.57 — Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. 9,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,993. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.03. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.