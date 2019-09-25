Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.40 and traded as high as $79.56. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $77.35, with a volume of 378,089 shares trading hands.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$704.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$646.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6614268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is -35.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.10, for a total transaction of C$851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at C$2,398,288.20. Also, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.13, for a total value of C$148,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$460,717.95. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $6,495,900 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

