AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AES. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 379,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,050. AES has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 204.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AES by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,458,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in AES by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 125,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

