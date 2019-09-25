Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Down 5.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.73, 809,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 373,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $58.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

