Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.92. 89,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,481. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

