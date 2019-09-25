Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Gabelli downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Actuant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,263. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Actuant will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

