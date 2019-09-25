Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) Shares Up 4.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 21,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,027,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

