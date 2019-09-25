A2B Australia Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:A2B)

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of A2B traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.47 ($1.04). 244,814 shares of the stock were exchanged. A2B Australia has a 12-month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$2.40 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

In other news, insider Paul Oneile purchased 35,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$53,326.35 ($37,820.11).

About A2B Australia

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

