A2B Australia Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:A2B)

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of A2B traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.47 ($1.04). 244,814 shares of the stock were exchanged. A2B Australia has a 12-month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$2.40 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Get A2B Australia alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Oneile purchased 35,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$53,326.35 ($37,820.11).

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for A2B Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2B Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.