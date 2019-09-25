9,785 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after buying an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. 247,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

