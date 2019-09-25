9,050 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,672,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,782,000 after buying an additional 425,876 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

